Only One Day Left To Get Your Polk CARES 2020 – Mortgage and Rental Assistance Program Application In

Polk County’s Mortgage and Rental Assistance Program

The Polk County Board of County Commissioners has accepted nearly $2 million in additional CARES Act Funds. These funds will be made available to Polk residents to pay delinquent rent and mortgage payments due to layoffs and furloughs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The program will provide eligible applicants up to $6,000, which will be paid directly to landlords, property management and mortgage companies on behalf of qualifying Polk County residents. If you have been awarded $2,000 Polk CARES funding your assistance may be adjusted.





Polk residents will be able to apply for the available funds beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. All applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Link to website: Online Application: Mortgage and Rental Assistance Program