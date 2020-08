Tree Across Roadway On Old Dixie Highway & K Ville Ave – Two Cars Trapped Underneath

Lakeland, Florida – Polk County Sheriff’s Office on scene of a downed tree on Old Dixie Hwy & K Ville Ave. The call came in at 8:59pm. Two cars were reportedly caught underneath the tree.

Atleast one person was transported for medical care.





This is a developing story. We will update when more information is available.