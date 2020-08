City of Winter Haven:

Ave. B SW between First St. S. and 2nd St. SW will be closed Thur., Aug. 20 – Fri., Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., with the road re-opened each evening. Local businesses will have access to properties; all other traffic should follow the detour. Contact Roger Spangler from Garner at (863) 632-2673 with questions or for more info.