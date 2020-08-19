Fort Meade Man Arrested For DUI, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, And Other Charges

36-year-old Bryan Waddell of Ft. Meade was arrested yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, August 18) and charged with DUI with property damage, DUI (3rd violation w/in 10 years), driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR), refusal to submit to a lawful breath test, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting officer with violence.

Waddell’s license was previously revoked on 06/14/2017 for DUI and the length of the suspension was for 10 years. Waddell had a prior refusal to submit to a lawful breath test on 04/28/2017.





Deputies came upon a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:43 pm on Tuesday, where Waddell had driven a Ford F-150 off the roadway into an orange tree at Lake Hendry Road and Garfield Road near Fort Meade. As they began to investigate, it became clear Waddell was impaired. Though he appeared to be uninjured from the crash, Waddell smelled of alcohol, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, he was swaying in an orbital pattern, and his speech was slurred.

When the deputy informed Waddell he was being investigated for DUI, Waddell told the two deputies he was leaving and going home. As he began to walk away from the area, the deputies took him by the arm. Waddell immediately tensed up, began to pull away, broke free, and then intentionally struck Deputy Sheriff Albert Williams in the face causing a contusion to the right eye, redness, and swelling to the right side of the face.

Deputies were able to gain control of Waddell and arrested him. Waddell and D/S Williams were both treated and released from Bartow Regional Medical Center. Waddell later refused a breath test at the Polk County jail booking center.



Waddell has a criminal history that includes seven prior arrests in Polk County and consists of DUI, leaving the scene of a traffic crash, resisting an officer without violence, criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, improper exhibition of a firearm, battery, disturbing the peace, and open carry of a weapon.

“We are fortunate Mr. Waddell only damaged his truck and an orange tree because of his intoxication while driving. He continues to demonstrate a flagrant disregard for our laws and for the safety of others. We will work hard to make sure he is held accountable for his drunk driving, violence against a law enforcement officer, and repeated violation of the law.” –Grady Judd, Sheriff