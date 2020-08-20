Bartow Teen Already Wearing Ankle Monitor Charged With Multiple Felony Car Burglaries

Bartow Police Department Press Release

Bartow Police Department Detectives arrested 15-year-old Marques Baker of Bartow on charges that include Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle (2 counts), Burglary (6 counts), Criminal Mischief (1 count), Grand Theft – Damage greater than $1000.00, and Misdemeanor Theft (5 counts).





On 8/14/2020 and 8/15/2020, Bartow Police Officers responded to several reports of car burglaries and vehicle thefts in the area of South Kissingen Avenue. Bartow Detectives began neighborhood canvasses in search of leads and any possible witnesses. During their investigation, several video surveillance recordings were obtained that showed one of the suspects wearing an ankle monitor. Further investigation identified that subject as Marques Baker. Baker is currently on juvenile probation with an ankle monitor. It was discovered that Baker and another unknown suspect committed several crimes on the south side of town including six (6) car burglaries and stealing two vehicles among others.

“Our Detectives worked around the clock on this case to identify suspects. These suspects crept through the night pulling door handles looking for opportunities to steal. Fortunately for the community, suspect Baker was properly wearing his court mandated ankle monitor for the previous crimes he committed, and he was caught on camera during several of the burglaries. Those discoveries led us right to him. Now we need the community’s help to identify the second suspect” said Interim Chief Bryan Dorman.

If anyone has any information concerning these crimes or the identity of the second suspect, please contact Detective Toni Strickland at 863-534-5034.