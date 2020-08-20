Boulevard Street Parking Lot resurfacing begins Friday

Bartow, Fla. (August 17, 2020) — The Polk County Facilities Management Division has scheduled parking lot improvements (resurfacing/striping) at the County Administration Building Boulevard Parking (Red) Lot. The work is currently scheduled to occur in two phases as noted below and shown in the drawing provided.

Repairs will be in two phases for the parking lot north of West Boulevard Street. Phase 1 will be on the western half and Phase 2 will be on the eastern half.

Boulevard Parking (Red) Lot Closure – Phase One Schedule: This parking lot area will be blocked off on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The phase one parking lot work starts on Friday, August 21, 2020 and is scheduled to be completed on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 by 6:00 a.m.





Boulevard Parking (Red) Lot Closure – Phase Two Schedule: This parking lot area will be blocked off on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. and is scheduled to be completed on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 6 p.m.

In order to accommodate milling/resurfacing equipment, the parking of personal and government vehicles in the work areas will be prohibited during the scheduled work periods.

All vehicles should be removed from each planned work area BEFORE 5:30 p.m. on dates noted for each phase of work. Any vehicles not removed will be towed to the adjacent Mill/Boulevard lots.

Inclement weather may create a change in the work schedule. Updates, if necessary, will be sent, should this occur.

For more information, call the Facilities Management Division at (863) 534-5511 or Rafael Samaniego at (863) 344-2303 or email [email protected]