Polk County Parks & Recreation:

Happy National World Mosquito Day! Yes, you read that right… the little bugs that bite, buzz and annoy any barbecue have a holiday. Polk County’s Mosquito Control unit is constantly at work to combat the pesky insects and improve public health!





One of the main ways that you can help prevent mosquitoes from living around your home is to eliminate any standing water. Standing water is an ideal spot for mosquitoes to breed and lay eggs.

Here is a checklist that you can use to see if you have any potential areas that could be place that attracts mosquitoes. Put a check mark in the places that apply!

For more information about Polk County Mosquito control, please visit https://www.polk-county.net/natural-resources/mosquito-control