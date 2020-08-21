Individual Throws Brick at The Gun Room Window in Winter Haven

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

We know it will be hard to identify, but maybe somone has some information to help us ID these three. On 8-19-2020 at 16 minutes past midnight (yes, the video is one hour off), the three are walking down Central Ave in Winter Haven. As they walk across 5th St from Central Park, one of them gets a part of a brick from the bag being carried. The brick is thrown into the window of The Gun Room damaging the protective security glass. Although the window didn’t break, there is still an estimated $500 damage done that must be repaired. The trio then continue west on Central Avenue towards Hwy. 17. They all had their faces covered in medical-style masks and gloves.W

Anyone who knows anything about this incident or who might be able to recognize the group is asked to call Det. Cobb at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



