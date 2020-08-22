Happening Now: Polk County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Death Investigation In Southeast Lakeland

Lakeland, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation at a home near the intersection of Skyview Dr. & 6 Iron Dr. in Lakeland.

According to Carrie Horstman, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, it is a death investigation. No additional information is being released by the sheriff’s office at this time.





People started noticing multiple deputy vehicles along with multiple forensic crime scene units prior to noon Saturday morning. Currently the PCSO mobile command center and forensic lab are on scene.

We will update this article as more information is released.