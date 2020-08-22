Irate Drunk Man Is Shot & Killed By Female Home Owner In Auburndale

Auburndale, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting on Ellie Road in the unincorporated area of Auburndale, related to an attempted home invasion.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd the shooting occurred around 6:30am Saturday morning. Allegedly a drunk and irate man tried to break into a home to get to his girlfriend. According to Judd the girlfriend was inside the home of a friend. The homeowner, female, shot the suspect who was breaking in, and the suspect is deceased.





According to Judd the suspect, girlfriend, home owner & another man had been out drinking earlier together. An argument ensued between the boyfriend & girlfriend. The girlfriend & homeowner went into the home. The boyfriend and other man left and came back. The boyfriend eventually got a tire iron and threatened to break in if the two women didn’t let him into the home. He took the tire iron and smashed a window and was shot.

We will update as more information is released. No names or ages have been released.

