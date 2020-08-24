



Lake Clinch Area Drainage Project Closing County Road 630 in Frostproof for One Week

Bartow, Florida – Starting Wednesday, a Polk County project to replace a failing drainage system will close County Road 630 (Fort Mead Road) at Silver Sand Road in Frostproof for one week. Work at the intersection and within the Silver Sands subdivision along the western shore of Lake Clinch will improve the flow and quality of storm water runoff into the 1,219-acre lake designated as “impaired” by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Traffic will detour along County Road 630A (Frostproof Connection) and Fort Mead Road to bypass work zone.





Motorists are advised to drive with caution and add extra time to trips through this area. Contact Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at 863-535-2200 for further details.