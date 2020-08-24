Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Medical Examiner Conducting Autopsy On Woman Found Dead In Southeast Lakeland Saturday

Lakeland, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of a deceased woman. The situation occurred at a home near the intersection of Skyview Dr. & 6 Iron Dr. in Lakeland.

According to Carrie Horstman, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, it is a death investigation involving a woman. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy Monday. No additional information is being released by the sheriff’s office at this time.


People started noticing multiple deputy vehicles along with multiple forensic crime scene units prior to noon Saturday morning. The PCSO mobile command center and forensic lab were on scene Saturday also.

We will update this article as more information is released.

