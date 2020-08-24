Polk County Fire Rescue Saves Mini Horse Running Down Busy Road & Locates Owner

Facebook Post On Polk County Fire Rescue

Lakeland, Florida – UPDATE Thanks to the amazing response from everyone we’ve been contacted with the owners address and information! Thank you again to everyone for their assistance!





While manning the Sikes Elementary school zone crossing to remind drivers to slow down, Polk County Fire Rescue spotted a strange sight.

A very excited mini horse happened to be trotting down Lunn road and she was definitely not following any of our school zone safety tips! We assume she was just too excited for the beginning of school and wanted to meet some new friends on the first day.

The PCFR crews on scene managed to grab a hold of him and keep him from making his way onto a very busy Shepherd road.