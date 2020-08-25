Help Winter Haven Police Identify Woman Who Steals Items from Walmart

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Recognize either of these two?

The pair entered Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and the female began selecting quite a few items that she ultimately placed inside of a blue bag she brought with her. The male was with her at various times. She then proceeded to exit without any attempt to pay for the items. They are seen leaving on bicycles.

If you recognize them, please contact Detective Lozado at 863-401-2256. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.