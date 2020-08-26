CITY NEWS BLOG: 5,000 Lakelanders Commit to Plastic Bag-Free Recycling Carts; Every Blue Cart Makes a Difference Campaign increases the quality of recycling in Lakeland⁣



FULL BLOG: https://t.co/ejZh1MdPlG⁣

TAKE THE SURVEY: https://t.co/kT10c5jLZo⁣ #LKLD ⁣ pic.twitter.com/7a6Le8w4wj— City of Lakeland (@lakelandgov) August 26, 2020





5,000 Lakelanders Commit to Plastic Bag-Free Recycling Carts

Every Blue Cart Makes a Difference Campaign increases the quality of recycling in Lakeland⁣

FULL BLOG: https://t.co/ejZh1MdPlG⁣

TAKE THE SURVEY: https://t.co/kT10c5jLZo⁣ #LKLD ⁣ https://t.co/7a6Le8w4wj