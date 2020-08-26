Arrests Made In The Traffic Death Of A 30 Yr Old Haines City Mom

Haines City, Florida – The Haines City Police Department has advised that arrests have been made in the traffic death of a 30 yr old Haines City woman.

According to the Haines City Police Department Blanca Albarran (she goes by Flor Garcia), a 30 year old mother from Haines City, was killed in a early morning crash August 8th. The accident occurred near the Hwy 27 & 17/92 off ramp. The crash involved a single vehicle with 4 occupants. Haines City Police Department public information officer, Michael Ferguson, advised three victims had non-life threatening injuries and that Blanca Albarran was killed. One of the three victims also suffered serious injuries.





The accident was under investigation and also had a pending toxicology report. Details of the arrest are not yet available, but we will bring them to you as soon as they are released.

Blanca Albarran leaves behind 14 year old son. Family members set up a GoFundMe account. As a policy we do not directly share GoFundMe accounts, but here is a link to her brothers Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/silvano.albarran.50