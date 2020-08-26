Fort Meade Man Arrested For Burglary and Grand Theft

On August 26, 2020, 35-year-old Winston Sanchez of Fort Meade was arrested for burglary (F3) and grand theft (F3) of a tandem bicycle.

On August 22, 2020, the victim contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to report the theft. According to the affidavit, the victim told deputies that “the bicycle was used to assist riding her disabled son around for exercise and leisure. The victim valued the bicycle at $1000.”





At that time, the victim’s family used social media in an attempt to find the stolen bicycle. Here’s a link to the Facebook post that includes a photo of the stolen bicycle: https://www.facebook.com/gina.glez.91. The post was shared several times, and a kind citizen donated a new two-seater bicycle to the family.

During the investigation, witnesses in the area told deputies that they saw someone riding the bicycle and identified the man as Sanchez.

When deputies questioned Sanchez about the stolen bicycle, he told deputies, “I’ll give it back.” Sanchez confessed to stealing the bicycle and apologized to the victim. Sanchez was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail.

“Stealing is a terrible crime, but stealing from someone with a disability is reprehensible. I’m glad the bicycle was returned to the victim, and she and her son will be able to enjoy riding together again.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Sanchez’s criminal history includes 15 felonies and 12 misdemeanors, including sexual assault of a disabled person, kidnapping/interfering with custody, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, child abuse, battery, battery domestic violence, and violation of probation.