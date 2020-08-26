Lake Wales Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2020 Cancelled

Lake Wales, Florida – The Lake Wales Kiwanis Club has decided to cancel the 2020 Christmas Parade. Multiple factors lead to the decision, but specific reasons were not released. We can only imagine that COVID-19 was a major factor.

Lake Wales City Commissioner Curtis Gibson made sure it was clearly not a decision made by the city. “Some people have reached out to me asking why did the city turn down the Christmas parade. I was told that Kiwanis club made an collective decision to cancel the Christmas parade. Just want to people to know the city had no play in that decision.” Said Gibson.







Kiwanis Club members on social media were very saddened to have come to this decision. “

I have personally helped in 28 parades; I am sad. Please try not to shoot the messenger.” Said Kiwanis Club Poster.