One Arrested One Still at Large in Armed Robbery and Carjacking in Winter Haven

Release by Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Today’s #CriminalOfTheDay is 19-year-old Jhamari Jones, who committed an armed robbery & carjacking in the Carefree Cove area of #WinterHaven last night, then fled from us in the car he stole. He crashed into another car while fleeing, and fortunately that person is okay.





The victims of the armed robbery & carjacking are also okay, and for that we are grateful. Their car, however, is not. What a scary situation.

Thanks to our eyes in the sky and our fur missiles on the ground, we caught up with Jones after he fled from the crashed car, but his accomplice is still at large.

The at-large suspect is described as a black male, between 25-30 years of age, approximately 6 feet tall, with gold teeth on both top and bottom, and light facial hair. He was brandishing a black, semi-automatic handgun.

Jones was charged with Armed Robbery (FL), False Imprisonment (F3), Grand Theft Auto (F3), Battery (M1), Fleeing to Elude (F2), and Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Injuries (F3). Jones’ criminal history includes 2 felonies and 1 misdemeanor, as well as 6 burglary charges from Georgia.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the suspects in question, or any other information that might be helpful to this investigation, please call Detective Escheu at 863-298-6200, or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit ww.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.