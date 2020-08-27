Grandparent Scam Alert

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Well, they’re at it again!

Scammers are calling residents in our City pretending to be a grandchild who is in jail. Ran with the wrong friend, got pulled over, landed in jail, needs bail money… you know how it goes.

The same person called one of our residents two times yesterday. Our citizen didn’t fall for it and alerted us.

Remember, do not EVER give out personal information or get prepaid cards. Just hang up! If you have ANY doubt, ask a question that you know only a true family member would know (such as ‘what is your sister’s name?’) – even if there isn’t a sister. Get it?