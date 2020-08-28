Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Owner Shoots Home Invasion Suspect In North Lakeland

Lakeland
Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the news media at 9:45 am this morning at the intersection of Old Polk City Road and Hunter’s Run Blvd. in the north Lakeland area about an incident that occurred this morning off of Old Polk City Road involving a homeowner shooting a person trying to force entry into a residence. Details will be released at 9:45 am.


