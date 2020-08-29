Disturbance Turns into a Dangerous Shooting In Lake Wales

On August 28, 2020 at approximately 9:48pm officers responded to the area of Dr JA Wiltshire Ave W and Miami St in reference to a crowd of people in the middle of the road engaged in a fight and creating a disturbance. It was reported that during the disturbance 2 – 3 gunshots were heard. As the officers arrived on scene to investigate another call came in saying there was an adult male subject on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd near Mobley St who had been shot in the leg. The victim of the shooting told officers he was walking on Dr JA Wiltshire Ave W when he was shot in the leg by an unknown person. After being shot, he ran to the area where officers located him. The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in stable condition.





As officers were investigating the disturbance and shooting they spoke to numerous people who were out in the area but they were not able to locate anyone who saw what happened or who could identify who was involved. Detective Ben Metz was assigned the investigation and he responded to the hospital to interview the victim. The victim confirmed he did not know who shot him and he did not wish to pursue charges if the shooter was identified. Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to contact Detective Metz at (863) 678-4223 extension 265 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.