PCSO Investigating Fatal One-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Polk County on Sunday

A 21-year-old man was killed Sunday morning, August 30, 2020, in a single-vehicle crash in the Loughman area of Davenport. The victim was identified as Jabulani Graham of Loughman.





The Emergency Communications Center was notified of the crash at about 6:52 a.m., after a nearby resident noticed the headlights of Graham’s gray 2005 Hyundai Elantra illuminating through a wooded area.

Graham was deceased when deputies arrived on scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, Graham had been travelling south on Old Kissimmee Road near Loughman Park when he lost control of his car.

Evidence showed that the passenger-side tires went off the road while Graham was negotiating a curve. The car began spinning then went off of the east side of the road and struck several trees in the wooded area.

Speed too fast for wet road conditions is a possible factor in the crash, but the crash remains under investigation. It was determined that Graham was not wearing a seat belt.

Old Kissimmee Road was closed for approximately four hours.