Winter Haven Police Department:

Congratulations to five new Winter Haven Police Officers! We’re so proud to have you on board! The ceremony was held at Nora Mayo Hall today and attended by a handful of family members and staff due to limited seating for physical distancing. (Masks were worn except for pictures) 🙂

Welcome to Lee Amos, Alexandra Graceffa, Brandon Nelson, Joseph Riva and Jose Salinas! We also send out a hearty CONGRATS on the promotion to Sgt for LaDarius Cooper! (He’s been a Sgt. for a few months, but COVID held up his formal promotional ceremony) Congrats everyone!!