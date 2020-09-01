Winter Haven Fire Department:

Today, Winter Haven Public Safety held the Oath of Office Ceremony where our newest lieutenant promotion was presented. Lt. Christopher Curran was promoted in February of this year, but due to social distance restrictions, the ceremony was postponed.

Lt. Curran started as a Firefighter/EMT in 2009. He has been a great asset to the department and has completed all the training necessary to be the best fit in his new role. He is a Certified Paramedic with the state of Florida and a member of the Technical Rescue Team. Additionally, he is leading the committee to purchase a new apparatus.





Let’s congratulate him on his new role and wish him success in this next phase of his career.