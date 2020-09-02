Individual Steals Over $700 Worth of Liquor From Walmart Liquor Store

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

The subject seen in the video went into the Walmart Liquor Store (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and paced around the back of the store obviously watching for any clerks. Ultimately, he goes to the back stock room and proceeds to take $745 worth of Remi Martin liquor. He leaves out of the fire exit and enters the passenger side of a red or purple 4-door sedan with a light colored hood and the driver speeds away. Anyone who knows anything about this case is asked to call Det. Al-Shaair at 863-837-9779. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



