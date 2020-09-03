Individual Picks up Keys on Lanyard and Leaves Slate Eight Family Billiards

Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Can you identify this subject?
He was at Slate Eight Family Billiards (20 4th St SW) on Aug. 30 when he struck up a conversation with a patron. The other patron had keys to include vehicle and resident keys on a lanyard that were on the small table.
When the patron diverts his attention, the subject picked up the lanyard and places it around his neck. He stays for a few minutes then exits the establishment.
He is described as a Hispanic male approximately 23-25 years old. He’s approximately 5’8″ wearing a Salt Life t-shirt, shorts, white shoes and a baseball cap. He also wore a watch on his right wrist.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Detective Maldonado at 863-837-0946.


