Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District- Multi- County Conservation Technician Job Opening

The Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking a Multi- County Conservation Technician to assist with the implementation of The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) adopted Agricultural Best Management Practices (BMPs) program. This will include working with the producers to enroll agricultural property in the BMPs, assisting producers with the FDACS cost share program, Implementation Verification (IV) program and outreach efforts. The position will be based in Polk County, but will also require travel to surrounding counties. The applicant should be team oriented, independent and have an agricultural and/or natural resources background, with excellent computer and office management skills. This position is state funded, annually.Applicant will be required to:• Perform clerical and field work,• Complete a pre-employment state/federal background check will be performed,• Hold a valid Florida Driver License and• Have a good driving record.Although resumes are accepted an application form must be completed and sent to:Polk Soil and Water Conservation District28609 Hwy 27 NDundee FL, 33838[email protected](863) 439-6550

* Deadline for applications is Sept. 4!*



