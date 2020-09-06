Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Davenport Sheriff Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Shooting In North East Polk County

Sheriff Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Shooting In North East Polk County

Davenport
SHARE
, / 6144 0

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 3:30 pm in reference to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex located at 5100 Kersey Street (just off of Hwy 192 in Davenport).

Further details of the incident have not been released.


FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

GIBSON, MACHELISE SIMONE LASHA

PolkObits

Roy T. “Tommy” Elliott | June 23, 1940 – August 15, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Dee’s Hot Dogs

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN