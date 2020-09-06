Sheriff Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Shooting In North East Polk County Sheriff Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Shooting In North East Polk County Davenport SHARE Staff Writer , September 6, 2020 / 6144 0 Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 3:30 pm in reference to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex located at 5100 Kersey Street (just off of Hwy 192 in Davenport). Further details of the incident have not been released. FROM THE NETWORK Display Randomizer PolkMugShot GIBSON, MACHELISE SIMONE LASHA Learn more PolkObits Roy T. “Tommy” Elliott | June 23, 1940 – August 15, 2020 | OBITUARY Learn more polkbusinessdirectory Dee’s Hot Dogs Learn more