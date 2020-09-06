Sheriff Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Shooting In North East Polk County

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 3:30 pm in reference to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex located at 5100 Kersey Street (just off of Hwy 192 in Davenport).

Further details of the incident have not been released.