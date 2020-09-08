47 Yr Old Man Killed In 4 Vehicle DUI Crash On County Line Road

Lakeland, Florida – A morning crash on County Line road in Polk County leaves one man dead and another charged with DUI manslaughter.

According to reports the deadly 4 car crash occurred at 10:49am near the intersection of County Line Road and McElveen Avenue.





According to the Florida Highway Patrol a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle were traveling northbound on County Line Road, North of McElveen Avenue, adjacent to one another. A sedan was traveling northbound on County Line Road, overtook and collided with the rear of pickup and sport utility vehicle. Post-impact, the pickup was redirected across the median and into the southbound lanes of County Line Road. The pickup then entered the path of semi tractor trailer which was traveling southbound on County Line Road. The semi collided with the passenger side of the pickup. The driver of the pickup suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

FHP Troopers later arrested the driver of the sedan for DUI Manslaughter.

No further information has been released regarding this crash at this time. We will update if more information is released.