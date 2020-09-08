Annual Scenic Hwy 39 Mile Yard Sale In Central Florida Cancelled

Another great event cancelled due to Coronavirus. According to a facebook post by Ridge Scenic Highway Corridor Management Entity, administered by Polk County Transportation Organization, on Monday afternoon, the annual 39 Mile Yard Sale has been cancelled.

The event deemed the biggest yard sale around would have been in it’s 12th year.





Here is the exact post from the RSHCME:

“As many of our locations have decided not to participate in the Yard Sale this year the decision was officially made by the board today to cancel the 39-mile Yard Sale this year.

Hopefully things will be better next year and we can have our event on November 6, 2021″