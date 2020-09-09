Polk Deputies Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Crash Late Tuesday Night

PCSO investigates a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a semi-tractor and trailer





The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit responded to a fatal crash that occurred around 8:18 pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, between a motorcycle and a semi-tractor and trailer.

The motorcyclist, 27-year-old Nicholas Jay Masse of Bartow, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi-tractor and trailer, 65-year-old David Cross of Lake Wales, suffered no injuries.

The crash occurred at the intersection of US 17 and County Road 640 in Homeland.

According witness statements and the detectives’ preliminary investigation, Cross was turning at the traffic light from northbound US 17 onto westbound County Road 640 with a green turn arrow. Masse was travelling southbound on US 17 and failed to stop for the red traffic signal. Masse’s motorcycle struck the trailer of the semi-truck, which was across both sides of the southbound lanes, causing extensive damage to the motorcycle and severe trauma to Masse.

Excessive speed is a possible factor in the crash. US 17 was closed in both directions for approximately 5 hours.

This investigation is ongoing