Winter Haven Police Department:

** Help Locate Shontae Wynn **

35 year-old Shontae Wynn left her 6th St NW home threatening to harm herself.

She could possibly be in the area of WaWa in Winter Haven or also somewhere in Lakeland or Auburndale. Detectives want to ensure she is safe.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Maldonado at 863-837-0946.