Man Attempts Stealing Items From Walmart, Gets Caught, Then Runs out of Store, Trips and Falls, Then Ultimately Leaves in Nissan Sentra

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Yeah, he’s masked up, gloved up and has a hat on. But hopefully someone will know who he is.

This guy went to Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on 9-3-2020 and switched bar codes on items to the tune of $244. When asked for a receipt by the associate, it was quickly determined that his basket full of items should be more than $15.

He starts to walk back with the associate, however he turns and darts out of the door. He actually trips and falls face first just outside of the door, however manages to get back up and run to a red or burgundy Nissan Sentra. The man is reported to have a Caribbean accent.

Know who he is? Contact Det. A.J. at 863-401-2256.