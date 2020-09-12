21 Yr Old Dundee Man Killed In Haines City Crash

The PCSO Traffic Unit investigated a single-vehicle traffic fatality on Patterson Road in Haines City early this morning. Preliminary information so far is as follows:





At 3:02 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a man who lives in the 3100 block of Patterson Road and heard the crash occur. He found the vehicle overturned in the roadway and did not see anyone inside. When first responders arrived, they found the victim, 21-year-old Ismael Jaime Jr. of Dundee, laying in the wooded area nearby, critically injured. He was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on evidence at the scene, it appears the 2013 gray Honda Accord being driven by Jaime was heading northbound on Patterson at a much higher rate of speed than the posted speed limit of 35 MPH. The car went off the east side of roadway onto the grassy shoulder and struck a wooden utility pole, then rotated and rolled several times, ejecting Jaime, who was the sole occupant. Jamie’s driver’s license was suspended in December 2019.

The roadway was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation. Excessive speed and impairment appear to be factors.