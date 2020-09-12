Man Critically Injured In Winter Haven Shooting Early Saturday Morning

Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently investigating a shooting which occurred early Saturday morning in Winter Haven.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office a male victim has been shot and is in critical condition. The shooting took place shortly after midnight. The shooting took place in the 600 block of 24th St.





At this time details are not being released as the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Currently no suspect description is available.

We will update as more information is released from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office