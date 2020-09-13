Kitty Rescue

Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Winter Haven Fire Department:

Rainy Rescue!!
Look close at the first picture and you’ll see a tiny kitten stuck between 2 concrete pillars on Cypress Gardens Blvd near Hope Presbyterian. Callers saw the kitten run across busy CGB and fall into the crack. Winter Haven firefighters on Engine 531 B Shift answered the call. Using tools on the truck the kitten was saved! FF III/Paramedic Cory Hart shows off the baby after the rescue.
Another FF family has already claimed the kitty and appropriately named her Lucky! ❤️


