52 Yr Old Bartow Man Dies After being Pinned By Car Which Crashed Into Store

The PCSO Traffic Unit responded to the Marathon gas station located at 2600 Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven around 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, to investigate a vehicle that crashed into the building, with critical injuries to a store patron.





Upon arrival, first responders located 52-year-old William Clabough of Bartow pinned by a 2015 black Kia Optima that had crashed inside the store. Clabough was standing at the counter at the time. He was transported to Winter Haven Hospital with severe blunt force trauma, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Kia was heading westbound on Havendale in excess of the posted 45 MPH speed limit. As he approached the intersection, he entered into the eastbound lanes and went over the concrete curb, traveling through the parking lot, striking an unoccupied Ford Mustang that was parked at the gas pumps, and then into the northeast side of the store.

The driver was transported to a local hospital. Speed and impairment are suspected, and are being investigated. Charges are anticipated, and pending the outcome of the investigation. A photo from the scene is attached.