Car Burglary on Lake Howard Drive SW

Winter Haven Police Department:

Do you recognize this guy?

On 9-4-2020 at 3:26 a.m., he burglarized a vehicle on Lake Howard Dr. SW in Winter Haven. A laptop along with numerous cords and paperwork were taken from the vehicle. He has a distinctive tattoo on his left upper arm.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information on this case is asked to call Detective Cobb at 863-401-2256. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



