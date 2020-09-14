Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Winter Haven Car Burglary on Lake Howard Drive SW

Car Burglary on Lake Howard Drive SW

Winter Haven Winter Haven News
SHARE
, / 957 0

Winter Haven Police Department:

Do you recognize this guy?
On 9-4-2020 at 3:26 a.m., he burglarized a vehicle on Lake Howard Dr. SW in Winter Haven. A laptop along with numerous cords and paperwork were taken from the vehicle. He has a distinctive tattoo on his left upper arm.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information on this case is asked to call Detective Cobb at 863-401-2256. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.


Do you recognize this guy?On 9-4-2020 at 3:26 a.m., he burglarized a vehicle on Lake Howard Dr. SW in Winter Haven. A…Posted by Winter Haven Police Department on Monday, September 14, 2020

FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

GIBSON, MACHELISE SIMONE LASHA

PolkObits

Teresa Anne Coleman | February 16, 1972 – August 19, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Bellies 2 Babies

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN