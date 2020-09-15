City Commissioners Unanimously Approve Extension of Existing Mask Ordinance

City of Winter Haven:

At the September 15 regular City Commission meeting, health officials from the Polk County Health Department provided an update on COVID-19 in Winter Haven and Polk County and answered many questions about the virus and data. After much discussion, debate and public input, the City Commissioners unanimously approved an extension of the existing mask ordinance through October 15 with plans to explore data and continue discussions with local health professions to establish criteria to lift the mask ordinance.