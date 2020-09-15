Man Steals $3500 Necklace From Macys

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Can you help identify a necklace thief?

The guy seen in the video goes to Macys (231 Citi Centre St.) on 9-11-2020 around 5 p.m. and heads to the jewelry counter. He starts talking with a clerk asking about various necklaces. He asks to see a men’s Marine Link chain 14K gold 22 inch chain worth $3,500. As soon as the clerk pulls the necklace to the counter, he grabs it and runs out.

Anyone with information on this case should call Det. Watts at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



