25 Yr Old Winter Haven Man Killed In Lakeland Bicycle Crash

The PCSO Traffic Unit investigated a crash yesterday morning involving a vehicle and a bicyclist, that resulted in the death of the bicyclist. Preliminary information so far is as follows:





At 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a crash that occurred on CR 542-E (AKA Main or K-Ville) east of Fields Road in Lakeland. When first responders arrived, they located 25-year-old Kyle Creedon of Winter Haven deceased at the scene.

According to the investigation so far, Creedon was on his BMX bicycle traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of 542 when he was struck from behind by a 1995 green Jeep Cherokee that was being driven westbound by 60-year-old Bruce Thornhill of Winter Haven. Thornhill was in the process of passing other westbound vehicles, when he entered into the eastbound lane and struck the bicycle. Creedon was ejected from the bike upon impact. The area where the crash occurred was a no passing zone. Thornhill and witnesses stopped after the crash occurred. It was dark at the time, and the bicycle was not equipped with lights. Creedon was not wearing a bike helmet or any reflective clothing or material.

CR 542 East was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. A photo from the scene is attached.