What Is That White Stuff In The Back Of Your Throat

Have you ever noticed a small, white or yellow lump at the back of your throat that resembles cottage cheese? Or perhaps two of them on either side of your throat in the little pockets?





Those little suckers are called tonsil stones or tonsilloliths.

You may have taken your finger before and even pushed one out or tried often in vain. If you have you know they stink bad. You also know that they are difficult to keep from sliding around in your mucus in the back of your throat. Yes, it’s nothing pretty about tonsilloliths.

What Are Tonsil Stones?

Tonsilloliths or Tonsil Stones are are small clusters of calcified material that form in our tonsils. They mostly occur in the palatine tonsils, but they may also develop in the lingual tonsils.

They are composed of calcium, but also may contain other minerals; like magnesium and phosphorus. Anaerobic bacteria also reside in them, which causes problems like bad breath.

Occasionally they can also cause a sore or painful spot symptoms in the back of your throat. Or you may have them and never realize it as it causes you no symptoms.

Here are some common causes of tonsil stones:

You’re more likely to suffer from tonsilloliths if you have large tonsils.

If you often suffer from dry mouth, it can increase your risk to develop white stuff in throat. Dry mouth allows anaerobic bacteria to thrive in your body.

Poor dental hygiene is one of the major reasons that you suffer from tonsil stones.

If you often eat sugary and processed foods, you’re likely to suffer from it.

Tonsil stones may show up after strep throat.

Most cases they are harmless and only create bad breath. Severe cases you should seek medical attention.

What Can You Do To Prevent Tonsil Stones?

Don’t forget to clean your tongue using a tongue cleaner after brushing teeth. This will remove bacteria that may build up at the back of your tongue. Never let food to stick around your teeth. You can achieve this by brushing your teeth after meals so that the food debris cannot be trapped between your teeth. You can also use floss to remove it. Gargle with warm salt water as it’ll help to disinfect your mouth. It also helps in removing bacteria that could cause tonsilloliths. Repeat this 3–4 times a day.

This article is not intended to be used for medical diagnosis or treatment. It is intended for entertainment purposes only. While information is factual, people seeking diagnosis or treatment are urged to seek medical attention.