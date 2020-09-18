Man Who Just Wants Ride Misuses Calling 9-1-1 by Reporting Dead Body

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Calling 9-1-1 because you want a ride? Not cool. Calling back claiming a dead body is at McDonald’s? You get what you ask for now.

That’s what 46 year-old Jermaine Williams of Winter Haven did early this morning. Around 1:15 a.m., Williams dialed 9-1-1 claiming there was a “dead body” at McDonald’s on 6th St NW in Winter Haven. He rambled a few inaudible comments and then hung up. Naturally, numerous officers and deputies swiftly head to McDonald’s but instead of a body as reported, they found Williams sitting on the curb. He just wanted a ride home.

It was determined he had also called numerous times earlier in the night asking for a ride. He was told if he needed EMS, they would take him to seek medical attention. Nope – not medical, just wanted a ride.

Yeah, he got a ride this morning alright, to the luxurious accommodations at the Polk County Jail where he remains. (He was charged with Misuse of 9-1-1)