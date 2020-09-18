Woman in Scrubs With “Bubba” Tattoo And A Second Individual Fill Bags With Bealls Merchandise and Leave Without Paying

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

We thank the shoplifter who put her hair up to show her descriptive “Bubba” tattoo on her neck. Now we need someone to identify her.

The woman in the blue scrubs along with the second pictured woman went to Bealls (5998 Cypress Gardens Blvd.) on Sept. 14 spending a little more than an hour inside. They each filled up their carts with more than $640 worth of merchandise.

The woman in blue took her cart to the men’s dressing room and entered with her purple and black bag. She came out with much less than she entered and that bag was much fatter than when she entered.

They both pushed their carts out of the doors with no attempt to pay. When approached by an associate they both ran through the parking lot entering a white/silver possible Toyota Rav4.

The woman in blue has tattoos of stars behind her right ear and “Bubba” on the left side of her neck along with “Love” on her left and and the Infinity symbol on her inner left arm.

We know there is someone who can help us identify her or her accomplice. And… GO!

Call Detective Cobb at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.