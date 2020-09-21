Bartow Police Seeking Car Jacking Suspects After Shots Fired – 3 Small Children Recovered Safe

The Bartow Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking which occurred at 222 W. Ethelene St, Bartow on 09/20/2020 at about 7:48 pm. The stolen vehicle is a 2011 Kia Sorrento, bearing Florida license plate LLSF14.

Three small children were in the vehicle at the time of the carjacking, however all three have been recovered and are safe.





The suspect description is as follows: Two light skinned black males, approximately 130 pounds last seen wearing camo masks. No further suspect description. Shots were fired during this incident, and the suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Bartow Police Department immediately at 863-534-5034.