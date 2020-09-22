Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Search For Man With Two Warrants Out For His Arrest

Release by Polk County Sheriff’s Office

And by interesting, we mean that he has two warrants for his arrest and he’s being investigated in another crime.

His name is Deaurburn Valentin, and he’s our #WarrantOfTheDay.

Deaurburn’s first warrant is for a battery charge in Winter Haven.

The second warrant stems from an August investigation in which he is accused of pointing a gun at a woman’s face — an Aggravated Assault.

Deaurburn is also being investigated for child abuse.

We’re sure you can understand why detectives would really like to locate him.

Deaurburn Valentin is described as being about 5-feet and 7-inches tall and weighing about 135 pounds. His last known address is on 2nd Street SE in Winter Haven, but he’s also been known to have been in the area of Scenic Highway North in Lake Wales.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Deaurburn, please contact Detective Schnable from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6943. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.