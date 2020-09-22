Public Open House For Lake Conine Park Project Plans

City of Winter Haven Parks, Recreation and Culture:

The City of Winter Haven will be hosting an in-person Open House at the Wilfred Smith Resource Center located at 135 Avenue Y NE on September 22, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 p.m.Residents invited please note that CDC COVID-19 Protocols will be in place including but not limited to temperature checks, face coverings and limited capacity.





LAKE CONINE PROJECT SUMMARY

Construction on Phase 1 of the Lake Conine Wetland Restoration Project started in Spring 2020, this is an improvement project on a 34 acre property by transforming it into a restored wetland site. Phase 1 includes the creation of a series of wetland chambers that provide water quality enhancement to rain water flowing in areas around Lake Conine, expected to be completed by Spring 2021 (Funded by City of Winter Haven, Polk County, Southwest Florida Water Management District and Florida Department of Environmental Protection).

The City is currently in the planning stages of Phase 2 which will include the addition of passive recreational amenities. City staff are currently preparing a Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program Grant Application for additional funding for Phase 2. Pending funding, recreational amenities could include a paved trail system, playground, fishing pier, kayak launch, picnic facilities, restroom, parking area and site amenities.

If you are unable to attend our Open House please click the “Public Comments” button below to give us your feedback or for more information contact Andy Palmer at [email protected] or (863) 291-5656.