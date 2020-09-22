Winter Haven Police Officer Runs Not-For-Profit Mentoring Program

Winter Haven Police Department

Here’s a “Did you know?”!

Officer Lee Amos (proudly serving at the Winter Haven Police Department) has a not-for-profit mentoring program in the city he lives – Mulberry. Being a positive example to the youth of his community and the community he serves is one of his deepest passions.

When his squad learned all about his endeavor – well, the picture speaks volumes. They didn’t ride the bikes to the kids in Mulberry, but they did take a moment (along with K-9 Bane) to pose with the new gifts being provided to a local church for distribution!