Arrest Made In Lakeland Homicide Investigation from July 19, 2020

ARREST MADE IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

LAKELAND, FL (September 21, 2020) – Lakeland Police Detectives have made an arrest in the homicide investigation of Jeannairy Dominguez, killed on Sunday, July 19, 2020.



On July 19, 2020, Lakeland Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 1100 Monroe Street for a report of shots being fired in the area. At approximately 9:31 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds inside a residence. The victim, 25-year-old Jeannairy Dominguez, was pronounced deceased at 9:39 p.m. as a result of her injuries. She was brutally gunned downed in the presence of her three children, ages seven, five, and three. None of the children were injured as a result of the gunshots.

Limited physical evidence on the scene and a lack of eyewitnesses presented major investigative obstacles in bringing any suspects to justice. Homicide Detectives Tammy Hathcock and Troy Smith worked tirelessly in conjunction with members of the Lakeland Police Department’s Crime lab to locate and identify those who were responsible for the murder of Jeannairy Dominguez. Their efforts included over 15 search warrants being written and executed for residences, vehicles, and electronic devices. Detectives Hathcock and Smith worked closely with the State Attorney’s Office and several law enforcement agencies to acquire critical physical evidence to support charges in this case.

On September 21, 2020, Detective Hathcock sought and obtained an arrest warrant charging Jacarie Dovontis Moore, 22-years-old from Lakeland, with first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. During the investigation, Moore was identified as Ms. Dominguez’s estranged boyfriend. Moore was already in custody on separate unrelated charges, and the warrant was served upon him at the Polk County Jail.







Chief Garcia and LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division members will provide additional details on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Lakeland Police Department’s Community Room. Please email [email protected] if you plan to be in attendance.